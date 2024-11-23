Gunmen abduct journalist’s relations in Kogi, demand N50m

Gunmen on Thursday evening, abducted three relations of former Daily Trust Editor, Malam Ahmed Tahir Ajobe.

The victims include a male and two female including Mr Ajobe’s immediate younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir.

They were abducted on their way from a nearby community market in Awo, Ankpa local government area of Kogi State, along the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Markudi road.

Recall that Mr. Ajobe lost his mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The victims were said to have gone to the market to purchase items for the 7-day prayers of the ace Journalist’s deceased mother when they were kidnapped.