Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, others named bitters drink brand ambassadors

By Juliet Ebirim,

Nigerian celebrities, Jim Iyke, Ini Edo, Uti Nwachukwu, Charles Okocha, Melvin Oduah, Victor AD, and Teddy A, have been unveiled as brand ambassadors for a popular alcoholic herbal drink brand, Adonko Bitters.

The official unveiling which took place at The Oriental Hotel, Lekki, last week, was hosted by Ghanaian actress, Tv and Radio host, Selly Gelly. Representing Adonko Bitters Limited were Head of International Marketing Adonko Bitters – Vincent Opare, Mr. Ernest Gyamfi -Head of Sales, as well as Ernest Brobbey, Country Manager Nigeria, Adonko Bitters. an efficient move to maintain the link with key target audience and as a leader in the herbal beverages industry, it creates flawless visibility across the board.

Speaking at the event, the Head of International Marketing, Vincent Opare said the choice of the ambassadors was informed by the bid to create a consistent connection between the customer and the brand.

They have proven, over the years, to have…