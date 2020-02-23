Uwheru kingdom bans consumption of beef

*As army denies ploy to destroy community

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IN a bid to discourage the business of cattle rearing and stifle the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in their area, the people of Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, have banned the sales and consumption of beef in all communities in the kingdom.

The ban is coming just as the Nigeria army, weekend, denied allegations that its personnel threatened to destroy communities in the kingdom if corpses of those reportedly killed by armed Fulani herdsmen are not exhumed.

Also, the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Francis Waive, has asked the Federal Government to investigate the incident including reported attacks by some military personnel on locals of the affected communities.

The lawmaker during a visit to Agadama over the weekend to commiserate with the people, said: “We have to find out what…