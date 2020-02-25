Senate Investigates the Level of Compliance to Road Safety Legislation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has begun investigation into the level of Compliance to Road Safety Legislations amongst Haulage operators, owners and drivers on the nation’s Highways.

The Senate yesterday asked its Committee on Transport to carry out a holistic investigation into the compliance.

The Upper Chamber has also mandated the Committee to investigate adoption and implementation of the recommendations from the 2018 haulage operators stakeholders’ summit among all relevant stakeholders.

The Senate has also urged the Nigerian Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) to clamp down on trucks and articulated lorries plying the highways without road safety requirements.