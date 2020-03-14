Drunk driver kills two family members in Delta

A drunk driver on Saturday ran over six persons in the Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State and killed two family members.

At least four others were seriously injured in the incident.

A source within the community told journalists the six victims, among them, a 57-year-old woman and her daughter, were returning home after they had gone to clean their local church ahead of Sunday service.

The source said the victims were walking home at the Ogbenti-Obi quarters when the driver ran over them.

He said: “They went to clean their church and were coming back home at 10:25 a.m., when the driver, who appeared to have been drunk and was at the same time on top speed, suddenly lost control and ran into the victims.

“Two of them, a woman and her daughter, died. The woman died on the spot, while the young girl died in the hospital.”

He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ogwashi-Uku, while the four injured victims were receiving…