PDP rakes in N500m from sale of forms

***as protests trial screening of aspirants

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo — Akwa Ibom State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has raked in well over N500million from the sale of forms to aspirants on its platform for the forthcoming local government polls.

The poll is billed for October 31, according to the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Vanguard checks show that no fewer than 70 chairmanship and 450 councillorship aspirants bought the party forms to vie for the various offices.

The state comprises 368 wards spread across 31 local government areas.

The party has so far concluded the screening of the over 500 aspirants with the primaries slated on Wednesday 19 for Councillors and Saturday for Chairmen respectively.

State Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpeyong had enjoined the screening committee to promote the ideals of the party including internal democracy, but the screening exercise is already generating controversies and attracting protests from aspirants who…