Premier League’s plans for return of fans face British government review

Premier League’s hopes of bringing fans back into stadiums in early October could be hampered after the UK government said it would review the plans and limit test events for sports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street news conference that pilot events for sports in September would be restricted to a maximum of 1,000 fans per event.

“We must revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums from Oct. 1.

“But that doesn’t mean we are going to scrap the programme entirely. We are just going to have to review it and abridge it,” he said.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Twitter that changes to the plans would be announced shortly, following an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the UK.

“Work continues round the clock with the ambition of having audiences back much closer to normal by Christmas,” Dowden said.

The new Premier League season starts Saturday