“Without natural capital accountability GDP growth is meaningless’

By Emmanuel Elebeke

An official in the Ministry of Finance has said any system that does not have natural capital accounting is failing even if GDP is growing.

Also, an Acting Director for Economic Growth in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aso Vakporaye, has called on the government and other relevant authorities to initiate the application of natural capital accounting to the country’s planning process, saying it was an important mechanism in the diversification of the economy.

They spoke at a two-day workshop for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and members of parliament, MPs on “Mainstreaming Natural Capital Accounting into Nigeria’s Development Plan’’.

The event was organised in Abuja by the Global Legislators Organisation for a Balanced Environment, GLOBE, Nigeria, in conjunction with the Federal Government, United Nation Environment Programme and others.

He said the accounting system could come in physical or monetary…