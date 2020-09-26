‘And they say Boko Haram has been technically defeated?’; Reactions as terrorists attack Zulum again

By David Royal

Nigerians have condemned the recent attack on Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum by Jihadist fighters linked to the Islamic State group on Friday that led to the killing of 15 security personnel.

It was gathered that eight policemen, three soldiers, and four members of a government-backed militia were killed in the attack on vehicles carrying the governor near the town of Baga on the shores of Lake Chad.

The insurgents opened fire with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades as the convoy was passing through a village close to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force, a military coalition of troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

“The governor escaped unhurt but 15 security men on the convoy were killed in a fierce battle with the terrorists”, one source said.

Vanguard reports that Zulum was on an assessment tour of Baga in preparation for the return of thousands of residents displaced from the town by the jihadists in…