Let’s not exhaust our goodwill, APC youth group charges protesters

By Omeiza Ajayi

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, ‘the APC Young Stakeholders’ has weighed in on the ongoing #EndSARS protests, urging those who are still on the streets to ceasefire and allow for the implememtation of their demands rather than continuing with the protests and exhausting their goodwill.

Speaking at a news conference held at the national secretariat of the party on Saturday in Abuja, spokesperson of the group, Barr. Aliyu Yusuf Shehu, “acknowledged the genuineness behind the agitations” and commended the protesters for their resilience.

The group said government has made a lot of concessions and that there is need to halt the protests to allow for implementation of government plans.

Shehu said; “While we are aware that the decades of mistrust between our leaders and the led have left little room for us to trust these promises of the government, we…