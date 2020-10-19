Coalition recommends 12 youth representative to dialogue with FG

The Nigeria Coalition on Youth, Peace and Security (NCYPS) has recommended 12 youth representatives from the six geo-political zones to dialogue with the Federal Government on behalf of the protesters on their demands.

The National Coordinator of the coalition, Mr Rafiu Lawal and made this known in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator said that the demands underpinned the imperatives of holistic transformation of the multiplicity of socio-economic and political issues plaguing Nigeria to create a peaceful and prosperous nation that was collectively desired and deserved.

“In this context, we note that open dialogue alone will end the current imbroglio and save Nigeria from the imminent socio-economic and political consequences if protests persist and are infiltrated.

“There is a need for rigorous engagement and understanding between both parties, we strongly encourage the selection…