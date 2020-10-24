‘Oga Police na you I dey protest for, no kill me’— #EndSARS banners

On Saturday morning, Lagos woke up to peaceful #EndSARS protesters placing banners with poignant messages directed at the Police in Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Recall that following the Lekki Tollgate shooting and killing of national anthem-singing and Nigeria flags-waving peaceful #EndSARS protesters, a curfew was imposed and violence broke out across the country, with hoodlums attacking the protesters and going on a looting and destruction spree.

The protesters had since gone off the streets, especially as it looked like they were targetted by sponsored thugs.

Therefore, the Oworoshoki banners would be about the first time, since the Lekki Tollgate tragedy, that the peaceful protesters would be making a statement.

Happening now at Olojojo Bustop Oworo. pic.twitter.com/pHn52knygk — Oworo Tv (@OworoTv) October 24, 2020

Note that the pictures, tweets and…