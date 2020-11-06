Abuja court remands seven protesters in correctional centre till January 2021

… As police fire tear gas to disperse them at the National Assembly



By Luminous Jannamike

Operatives of the FCT police command on Friday dispersed youths who stormed the National Assembly complex to resume the #EndSARS protest.

The youths had gathered at the complex to continue their demonstration against police brutality and demand for comprehensive reform in the country’s internal security architecture.

However, the security operatives fired tear gas canisters to disrupt the mass action and force them out of the scene.

Following the action of security operatives, the protesters, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, dispersed calmly.

They, however, vowed to continue in the struggle until the authorities yield to their demands.

Giving account of what transpired at the National Assembly, Sowore said: “We had completed the process when the police came and attacked us. We were leaving and from nowhere they brought in more…