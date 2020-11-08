Economic diversification, ethical leadership panacea to Nigeria’s economic downturn – Danbatta

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Says digital age offers greater revenue-earning potential.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, says economic diversification and ethical leadership are needed at all levels of government as panacea to the current economic headwinds in Nigeria.

Danbatta stated this when he delivered a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the Post-Oil Nigerian Economy: A Public Sector Perspective” at a two-day online and onsite Annual Directors Conference (ADC) organized by the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nigeria in Abuja.

While underscored the centrality of economic diversification and ethical standards, adding that the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) promises greater revenue-earning potential to the nation.

Danbatta, who went on a memory lane to discuss Nigeria’s economic shift to oil revenue following…