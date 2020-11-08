Nigerians protest against racism, illegal detention, extortion in India as police arrest compatriot for allegedly duping women online

Nigerian nationals on Friday night, November 6, staged a protest outside a police station in Dwarka, New Delhi against racism, illegal detention and extortion of Nigerians and other African nationals by the police in the area.

The is coming following the arrest of a 28-year-old Nigerian man on Friday evening, for allegedly duping women online.

Police said the man used to befriend women online and then ask for money on various pretexts, like money for custom clearance for gifts sent to them from abroad.

Goa Police had registered a case after a woman there was duped and shared the details with Delhi Police.

However, following the accused’s arrest, several Nigerian nationals staged a protest outside the Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka on Friday night.

Some of of the protesters carried placards with different inscriptions, saying “police leave us alone, we are showing Indians love in our country. We deserve same too”

According to the proesters, they…