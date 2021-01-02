We’ll sue Police for arresting, torturing Sowore

By Nwafor Sunday

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said that a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 Presidential election, and Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore has asked him to sue the Nigerian Police for torturing and violating his fundamental human right.

Sowore was arrested along with his friends for leading a “crossover protest” in Abuja. He accused Nigerian police of violating his human right.

In view of that he instructed his lawyer, ‘Falana’ to sue the Police. Confirming this, Falana in a text message to the media, said: “Since Mr. Sowore’s fundamental right to dignity has been recklessly violated by the police we have his instructions to press for charges against all the officers who subjected him to physical and mental torture in contravention of the letter and spirit of the provisions of the Anti Torture Act of 2017.

“Mr. Sowore who was covering an event at the time of his…