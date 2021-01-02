



Tribune Online

Philanthropist donates to widows of policemen killed during #EndSARS protests, unveils foundation

A philanthropist and politician, Abayomi Fagbenro, has donated N100,000 each to Mrs Oladele Alimot and Mrs Tokede Ruth, widows of two policemen who lost their lives during the #Endsars protests, at an event where he also unveiled Bibire People’s Vision Association (BPVA). Fagbenro in addition advised government at all levels to evolve policies and programmes […]

Philanthropist donates to widows of policemen killed during #EndSARS protests, unveils foundation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune