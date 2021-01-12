Agbeyi leads new executive of OML 150 Consultative Forum

Warri-based Chartered Accountant and front-line community leader, Comrade Monday Agbeyi, has taken over as head of a new 21-member executive committee to pilot affairs of the seven host communities of ConOil Plc in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, under the aegis of OML 150 Consultative Forum.

The seven communities; Omadino, Obodo, Ifiekporo, Aja – Osolo, Uwakeno, Jaluwa and Ewekwara which make up the OML 150 Consultative Forum, was administered by a 21 – member forum headed by Prince Charles Omadeli until December 21, 2020.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, represented by the Olorogun of Warri, Chief Mike Odeli, inaugurated the Agbeyi-led leadership weekend, at Prince Ejoki Ancestral Hall,…