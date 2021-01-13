Kokori accuses JNI Secretary of inciting religious war in Nigeria

By Perez Brisibe

ELDER statesman and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Frank Kokori, has accused Secretary of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam, JNI, Dr. Khalid Aliyu of allegedly inciting religious war in the country.

Chief Kokori made his position known on Wednesday while reacting to Dr. Aliyu’s outburst in response to the Christmas homily of the archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Recall that Bishop Kukah in his 2020 Christmas day message, accused President Buhari of nepotism and other misdemeanours which have attracted several reactions across the country.

The elder statesman who is a former general secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to call the Islamic leader to order.

Accusing the JNI scribe of deliberate misinterpretation and misrepresentation of Bishop Matthew Kukah’s Christmas homily, Chief Kokori…