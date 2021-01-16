Science succeeding, solidarity failing, says UN chief as global COVID-19 deaths top 2m

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says while science is succeeding against COVID-19 lack of global solidarity is worsening the pandemic.

Guterres stated this in a video message as the global death toll from the pandemic crossed a new milestone of two million on Friday.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, total global cases and fatalities stood at 93.5 million and 2,002,468 refectories as of Friday.

The UN chief noted that although safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out, disparity continued between nations.

“Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed two million lives.

“Sadly, the deadly impact of the pandemic has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.

“Vaccines are reaching high-income countries quickly, while the worlds poorest have none at all.

“Science is succeeding, but solidarity is failing.