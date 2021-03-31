Deep Blue: NIMASA takes possession of aerial surveillance equipment

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has taken delivery of the aerial surveillance equipment to tackle the menace of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea, GoG.

Disclosing this in his Twitter handle, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that these “Special Mission Helicopters will, alongside the Special Mission Aircrafts and UAV Drone System, collectively constitute the air component of our Integrated Maritime Security architecture.

“We’re committed to policing our waters for our economic prosperity.”

The issue of piracy has become a nightmare for vessels sailing through the Gulf of Guinea as attacks on them have become recurrent, a development that has made European ship owners to either put armed guard on board their vessels or slam war zone charges on such voyages.

