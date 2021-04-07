Military commence operations in Akwa Ibom LG

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Fear has gripped residents of Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom as combined military forces commenced operations to flush out criminal elements in the area.

Sources from the area said helicopters and drones were deployed by the military forces during their Aerial surveillance of Ikot Afanga and Ikot Akpan forests in the Local government area.

It was gathered that it is in the two communities that the hoodlums who claimed to be members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) established their camps.

The military operations which started Tuesday morning, followed the recent spate of attacks and destruction of security facilities and the killing of security personnel in the area.

Essien Udim local government area, where Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio hails from has been under siege for sometime now by hoodlums who claimed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

It could be recalled that last week,…