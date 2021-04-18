Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Sunday said that secessionist will be the first to run away when any problem starts.

The minister assured the Federal Government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies.

Mohammed, who spoke on Sunday in Lagos when he appeared on Bond FM radio programme, “Ibi Abasede”, urged Nigerians not to listen to promoters of secession.

“Those who support separation and secession will be the first to run away when any problem starts.

“We should not listen to them as many of them have about four passports of other countries,” Mohammed said.

Speaking specifically on issues around security, Mohammed said that Federal Government’s efforts in that respect necessitated the Town Hall meeting on security held on April 8, in Kaduna.

The meeting brought stakeholders together to chart a way forward, he explained.

Mohammed said that recommendations from the meeting, which…