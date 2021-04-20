Hunters foil suspected herdsmen’s kidnap attempt in Osun

…Gunmen kidnap 2 Fulani in Oke-Ogun, demand N13m ransom

…As Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Adeola Badru & Shina Abubakar

THERE was tension in some parts of the South-West, yesterday, as some local hunters in Osun State foiled attempts by some suspected herdsmen to kidnap three residents of Koka village in Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

Three persons were, however, shot during the foiled kidnap attempt.

Similarly, gunmen suspected to be Fulani, invaded the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State and abducted two Fulani, Messrs Amadu Imoru and Kusore Shadani.

The abductors, however, demanded N13 million for the victims.

This came on a day when kidnappers of the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, contacted the family of the monarch and made a ransom demand of N20 million.

Hunters foil kidnap attempt in Osun

It was gathered that herdsmen invaded the Osun community, which is five minutes drive to the state capital, around 12am,…