PDP kicks against Anambra Govt’s deductions from workers’ salaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra chapter, has kicked against the “illegal deductions” from civil servants’ salaries for the recapitalisation of Ndi-Olu Micro Finance Bank Limited (NMFB).

Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, the state Chairman of the party, said at a news conference in Awka on Friday that the party was worried by the development.

Nwobu therefore charged the All Progressives Grand Alliance administration in the state to stop the deductions forthwith and reimburse the workers to the tune of the deductions.

According to him, the state government ordered a three-month deduction of varying percentages from workers’ salaries for the bank’s recapitalisation.

He quoted a memo purportedly written by the Head of Service on March 8, 2021, where the Accountant -General and Secretary of Joint Account Allocation Committee were directed to make such deductions as “contributions to the stabilisation of the troubled bank”.

Nwobu said the memo arose following Central…