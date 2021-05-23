Reps’ C’mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets has invited the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to give updates on the recovered loots.

Others also invited included the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Mongunu (rtd); the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); the Nigeria Police Force; Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Navy.

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Accountant General to the Federation; Auditor General of the Federation; Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority; Former Ministers of Justice; Former National Security Advisers; Former Chairmen of EFCC; Former Chairmen of ICPC;…