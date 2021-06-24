Beggars dare Oyo govt, stage comeback after evacuation to resettlement centre







*Why we relocated beggars, others, by Oyo govt

*Our freedom has been restricted—Beggars

By Ola Ajayi

STREET begging is a common phenomenon that cuts across almost all the ethnic groups in Nigeria.

It is such a profitable business in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, hence, there is a daily influx of people particularly from the northern zone of the country.

These beggars are in different categories. Some are physically challenged, while greater percentage are able-bodied. In some places like Sango and Dugbe, they have formed groups. They have become more of a nuisance at Sango, Beere and Elizabeth Road as they besiege motorists displaying disabled parts of their bodies.

At Mokola roundabout, they hibernate under the long flyover. All the barricades that the state government erected were either broken or bent to allow them access into the fenced spaces. Until recently, they littered the whole place with faeces wrapped in black…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper