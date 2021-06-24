



EU-UN engages media, stakeholders on ways to end sexual and gender-based violence in Sokoto

The authority of EU-UN has collaborated with media practitioners and other relevant stakeholders on how to bring an end to sexual and gender-based violence against women and children in Sokoto State. This programme which includes a four days media dialogue has other important stakeholders which include NAPTIP, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Security and Civil […]

