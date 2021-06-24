Don’t allow students’ abduction become part of our national life —Stakeholders tell FG







People gather inside the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. PHOTO: AP

By Adesina Wahab

Some stakeholders in the education sector have called on the Federal Government to do everything possible to put an end to the incessant abduction of students in some parts of the country.

They are of the view that with the way students are being abducted in different parts of the country with little or no resistance, some people are now afraid that the trend has come to stay and what Nigerians would have to live with.

This, they noted, is not in the best interest of education in the country and the image of the nation internationally.

The stakeholders, who spoke with our correspodent on the recent kidnapping of some students and teachers at the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, challenged the government to put an end to the menace, describing it as an evil spirit that must be exorcised.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper