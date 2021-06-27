Ofada rice, unripe plantain, Oha soup, other African food that aid weight loss







A nutritionist, Simbiat Oladoja, has said that eating some African food such as Ofada rice, oha soup, and unripe plantain could aid weight loss.

Oladoja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, that fruits and food that were in season were cheap and helped one to lose weight.

She said the scope of eating fruits and vegetables in season was a strategy as most fruits and vegetables and even food in season were cheap.

According to her, healthy eating involves eating what nourishes your body, which includes fruits and vegetables.

“Complex carbohydrates like oats, beans, lean proteins such as fish, chicken, healthy fats and oils from avocado, and olive oil are good.

‘‘Buying locally available food will be cheaper as well, unlike buying foreign fruits and foods, which are usually expensive.

“There has been a lot of misconception about healthy eating and people tend not to understand the nutrition logic of healthy eating.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper