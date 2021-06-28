Greensprings School to Integrate Robotics, Artificial Intelligence into Curriculum







The management of Greensprings School has announced that the school will start offering robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to its secondary school students. This announcement came as a result of the admission of the school into the second phase of the Next Robotics Legend Program organized by Edu360.

Speaking on May 7 during the official launch of the program, the school’s Deputy Director of Education, Dr. Barney Wilson, said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of the four schools that will participate in the second phase of the Next Robotics Legend Program. This program will complement the Airbus Foundation Little Engineer program that our students had a couple of years ago.”

“According to the plan, this training will run for six (6) weeks, and both our teachers and students will be trained. The organizers are also providing all the robotics toolkits,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper