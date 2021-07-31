PDP urges opposition’s support for development in Oyo





.

… pledges loyalty to Makinde’s govt

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iseyin, Oyo State (Seyi Leekan Sii), has called on the opposition to support Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s government towards lifting the state to its greater heights.

The group, while declaring its support for Makinde’s second term ambition, said no human force can stop the governor from clinching the second term victory, come 2023.

The group, after their weekly meeting, headed by the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Muraina Siaba and the Secretary, Mr Olukokun Sefiu, the Public Relations Officer, Mr Waheed Olaniyan in Iseyin, said the leadership of the party, led by Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, the Chairman of the party in the State and his executive members remained the pivotal point for the progress of PDP in Oyo State.

He said: “It is natural that people will gang up against a performing administration, especially when they think their selfish agenda has not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper