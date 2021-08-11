SEC begins implementation of AfDB funded risk-based supervision project





By Obas Esiedesa

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Wednesday disclosed that it has begun the implementation of the African Development Bank, AfDB, funded risk-based supervision framework and capacity building project.

The commission in a statement explained that the project will be funded from the AfDB Group administered/Capital Markets Development Trust Fund.

According to the commission, the principal objectives of the project “are to provide technical assistance and capacity building on selected areas of the Commission’s operations, support implementation of risk-based supervision framework, improve the securities markets regulatory environment and broadening of market instruments that will help deepen the capital markets in Nigeria and strengthen the Commission’s supervisory tools as well as its capacity to achieve its mandate of investor protection and minimising systemic risk.

“For the project, the mode of procurement to be adopted is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper