Fani-Kayode has no electoral value; he’s coming to destroy APC — Joe Igbokwe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and Special Adviser to Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has faulted the party for accepting former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, who defected from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that Fani-Kayode was, on Thursday, presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, Igbokwe, in social media posts that have gone viral, expressed sadness that Fani-Kayode, who he said was not coming to add value to the party, was given a red carpet treatment while his (Igbokwe) efforts go unappreciated.

When Vanguard contacted him on Friday to authenticate the posts and…





