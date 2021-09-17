Delta police kill member of daredevil robbery gang in gun battle, arrest two suspected cultists

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected armed robber identified as “Andrew Billions” during a gun duel along Warri-Sapele road.

Police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, September 17, said the deceased is a member of the dreaded ‘Imomotimi’ group, a dare-devil robbery gang that has been on the command wanted list.

Edafe said the command got information that three-man robbery gang had robbed a victim. The DPO Warri Division mobilised his team to the scene. Upon sighting the police, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle.

The deceased robber, Andrew Billions, who drove the operational vehicle

