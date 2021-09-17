Blinken urges more normalization with Israel on anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a conference call on climate change with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on September 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday on more Arab nations to recognize Israel as he met four ministers on the anniversary of a normalization accord.

“We will encourage more countries to follow the lead of the Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy,” Blinken said in a virtual meeting with ministers of the three countries as well as Israel.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed soon afterward by Morocco, last year normalized ties with Israel in the first such moves by Arab states in decades.

Then-president Donald Trump considered…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

