Edo Community gets electricity first time ever







Inikorogha, an Ijaw enclave in Ovia South Local Government Area of Edo, is to be electrified for the first time since its existence.

Mr Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives who attracted the project, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Benin.

The representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency said that the project, which would be executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), would commence immediately.

He noted that the rural electrification project, which covers a distance of 30km from Udo to Inikorogha, would serve many things among boosting small scale businesses that require electricity.

“I am elated with the award of the contract for the project, this is particularly so because the community will be electrified and connected to the national grid.

“We are not just talking of electrification here but the multiplier effects of this project to the people; it will spur commercial activities in the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper