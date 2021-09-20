Revenue Allocation: Okowa wants NASS to uphold true federalism, RMAFC independence

From left; Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; member Representating Delta state in the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Andrew Agbaga,Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Fidelis Tilije , and Secretary to State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, at the Nation wide Sensitization on the review of the subsisting Revenue Allocation formula held in Government House, Asaba. Monday

Delta  State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the National Assembly to embody in the 1999 Constitution being amended, true federalism and independence of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The governor made the call on Monday at a nationwide sensitization on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula held at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He explained that an independent RMAFC would carry out its functions independently, including laying its proposals directly before the National Assembly for approval.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

