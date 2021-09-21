CSOs allege plans by IPoB and Yoruba Nation agitators to compromise judicial officers







…Say $5 million in place for judges, lawyers

…Ask CJN to monitor state chief judges

…Want Abia judge to recues himself from IPoB leader’s case

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the fundamental rights cases filed by Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that of Yoruba Separatist agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho gather momentum in courts, civil rights groups have raised the alarm that some judges in the country might have been compromised to work against the interest of Nigeria and favour the secessionists, thereby throwing the country into turmoil.

The coalition of civil societies under the aegis of Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COHCSON), raised the alarm at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

At the conference, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Oduma Richard Oduma, pointed accusing fingers at the rate at which judicial officials were being railroaded into granting frivolous orders to elements spearheading…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper