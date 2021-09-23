AMCON seizes ex-Kwara gov, Ahmed’s house over N5bn debt





By Babajide Komolafe & Demola Akinyemi

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has taken over the mansion of former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, over N5 billion indebtedness.

AMCON said that the takeover followed the order of Hon. Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, who also ordered the freezing of the Bank Accounts of the former governor and his two companies including Trans Properties and Investment Limited and Trans It Consulting Limited

AMCON noted that the former governor who is one of the founders of the newly established third force in Nigerian politics known as the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) is one of the high-profile obligors of AMCON.

Confirming this development, Head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said, “Early today and in compliance with the court order, AMCON through the Law firm of Chief Robert Ohuoba of Robert Ohuoba & Co, one of the leading Asset Management Partners…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper