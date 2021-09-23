Maltreatment of Envoy: Reps demand apology from Indonesian govt





By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives, yesterday, demanded an unreserved apology from the government of Indonesia, for an alleged maltreatment of a Nigerian diplomat.

The motion, sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, alleged a breach of International Laws by the Indonesian Immigration Officials.

While raising his motion, he noted that “the sad incident of August 7, 2021, when officers and men of the Immigration Department in Indonesia arrested a Nigerian diplomat in front of his quarters, manhandled and nearly choked him to breathlessness against every known diplomatic and International Laws and Conventions.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Reps on oversight function to Kano stranded at airport

“Such dastardly act of impunity represents an infraction to the hitherto cordial diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the Indonesia, and we are aware of several reports of ill-treatment meted on Nigerian citizens in foreign countries and the poor response of the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper