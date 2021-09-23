North not against restructuring — Rep Bugaje







A map of Nigeria

Some eminent Nigerians have argued that the only way for Nigeria to overcome her present challenges was through restructuring.

They gave their separate submissions on Wednesday in Ibadan at a summit organised by The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit with the theme “Strategies and Tactics for the Actualisation of a Restructured Nigeria” was chaired by Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Dr Usman Bugaje, a former House of Representatives member, said that Nigerians must collectively agree on the kind of federation they want.

He described as entirely wrong the notion that the North was against restructuring, adding that Northerners were groaning under a terrible federal system operated in Nigeria.

According to him, the North is suffocating, suffering from violence, lack of good livelihood and more keen for restructuring than some other geopolitical zones in the country.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper