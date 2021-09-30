Why I’m not ready to get married now — White Money

By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, White Money has given reason he is not getting married at the moment.

The BBNaija-finalist in a conversation with Pere on Thursday, said he is not ready yet and besides he needs a stable financial income before getting married.

Pere had earlier asked him, “do you want to get married?”

In response, White Money answered “Yes, but not ready yet”.

Probing further, Pere asked, “Why are you not ready yet?”.

“This first year is to build my financial stability.

“So, when my wife is coming, she is coming into a comfortable home. Just one or two years, I will be fine,” White Money explained.

Vanguard News