I believe God is involved in Nigeria’s journey

...as Adeboye laments Nigeria debt service rate

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday urged Nigerians to always appreciate God for keeping the country together despite its multi- faceted challenges.

Speaking after a special prayer for Nigeria organised by the national headquarters of Redeemed Christain Church of God, RCCG, Throne of Grace Parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said he believed that God is involved in the affairs of Nigeria.

In his words:”Let us continue to praise and thank the Almighty God who has been so faithful to us as a nation and particularly in Lagos State. We stand believing that the word that has come forth this morning and He has enriched our souls.

“The Lord has told us through our father in the Lord, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, to go home with praises and thanksgivings knowing that indeed God has a divine involvement in our lives, church, our government and in Nigeria as a nation. Indeed there is divine involvement…