PANDEF commends S-South govs over resolution on security architecture, others

By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, yesterday, commended the South-South Governors over the far-reaching resolutions at their meeting on Monday in Port-Harcourt, particularly their decision to establish Security Architecture like other zones in the country.

The forum, in a statement by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Essien also urged the Governors to strengthen the BRACED Commission to fast track the economic integration and development of the geo-political zone.

The statement reads: “Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, commends Governors of the South-South Geopolitical Zone over the far-reaching resolutions at their meeting held in Port Harcourt on Monday, October 4, 2021.

“PANDEF is particularly delighted at the governors’ decision to establish South-South Security Architecture, like other zones in the country, to complement the nation’s security agencies in the zone.

“PANDEF notes that the decisions taken by the Governors are critical to the…