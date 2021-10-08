ACCI hails Emefiele over economic policies

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, Thursday, hailed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, over policies that have sustained the economy amid daunting challenges.

The President, ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, who was represented by the 2nd Deputy President, ACCI, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, gave the commendation at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) side event at the Ongoing 16th Abuja International Trade Fair at Abuja Trade and Convention Centre.

Abubakar also acknowledged the impact by the CBN on keeping economic activities going despite the ravaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said: “We understand the dimension and the depth of issues involved in being a Central banker in times of national economic emergency.

“Having said that, I want to state that only during the Nigerian civil war has any Central banker faces current level of economic complexity occasioned by multiple factors, many of which are beyond the…