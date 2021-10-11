Give peace a chance, Bishop Onuoha tells Nigerians

.Warns political leaders against mixing religious sentiment with governance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The co-Chair, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, blaming the violence across the country on intolerance and strife.

The cleric also said Nigerians must face the issues of national development and rise above prejudice for the nation to develop.

Onuoha, who is also the President of Vision Africa, spoke at the Inter-faith parley on ‘Building a culture of peace and unity in Nigeria’ which held in Abuja yesterday.

Delivering the keynote speech titled, ‘Enhancing Peaceful Co-Existence and Religious Tolerance in Nigeria’, the Bishop also warned political leaders against bringing religious sentiments to governance, noting that the nation had sunk to a level where elected officials have allowed bigotry to…