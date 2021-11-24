Saraki announces plans to contest 2023 presidential election





By Peter Duru

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday informed Governor Samuel Ortom, elders and members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State of his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

The former Kwara State governor was accompanied to Makurdi by the former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, former National Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and the Chairman of Council, Saraki for President Campaign, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saraki said among others; “A political party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready to lead the country and that is the PDP.”

According to him; he was in the state for a private meeting with the governor who as a good party man insisted that he should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper