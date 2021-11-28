Why FG should revoke its compulsory COVID-19 vaccination plan — Cleric





Describes policy as “medical tyranny”

By Arogbonlo Israel

A Nigerian cleric cum convener of the Apostolic Christianity Network, Moses Idowu has faulted the plan of the Federal Government to impose sanctions on those who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine when it is made available to all.

The cleric, at a recent press conference, in Lagos, said the government has no moral and legal rights to force citizens to get the vaccine.

Recall the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha in a media report that went viral on October 14, said “there will be compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for civil servants with effect from December 1, 2021”.

Reacting, Idowu said the government’s decision to make the vaccine compulsory for civil servants is, “wrong-headed, lawless and atrocious. It is a policy that is morally flawed, scientifically baseless, ethically unsound, and logically absurd”.

According to him, the damages and deaths caused by the virus as well as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper