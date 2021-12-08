2023: Dokpesi drums support for Atiku





Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

The Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has solicited the support of North-Central People’s Forum for the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

He stated this when he led other Nigerians supporting Atiku’s 2023 presidential aspiration

on a courtesy visit to Forum’s secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Dokpesi said that their support for the ex-VP’s presidential ambition was borne out of his laudable achievements, particularly in the areas of governance, youth empowerment as well as ethnic and religious tolerance, among others.

He also told the Forum that a vote of confidence has been passed in Atiku, stressing that Nigerians want him to contest for president in 2023.

“The challenges we are facing today as a country are complicated. The hope of the younger generation is totally dashed. Our hospitals are rather described as graveyards right now. Our schools…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper